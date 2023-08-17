Sunday Holy Eucharist services are at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m., in-person and remote. Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Following the 10:00am service, members host Agape — a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and delicious fare.
On Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children always welcome.
• In Hebrew Mary is called Miriam and in Aramaic and Arabic she is called Maryam.
• In the New Testament, Mary is mentioned less than 20 times.
• Both in the New Testament and Quran Mary is mentioned as the mother of Jesus.
• Mary is mentioned in Quran more times than she is in the New Testament.
• Mary was probably 12 years old when she was betrothed to Joseph and 13 years old when she gave birth to Jesus.
• According to Hippolytus from Thebes, a historian who lived in the 7th or 8th century, Mary lived 11 years after the death of Jesus Christ, until 41 CE. Mary’s death is not mentioned in holy Scripture.
