It’s a new year once more — full of hope and promise, full of anticipation of what it may bring, in our own lives, in the lives of those around us and in the life of the world. New Year’s Day means many things to many people — resolutions, parades, fireworks, champagne, football, to name a few. In the Episcopal Church, we celebrate New Year’s Day as the Feast of the Holy Name. We celebrate the day Jesus was officially given his name, which means “the one who saves.”

— The Rev. Sue Lederhouse, Rector of St. Peter's Church-on-the-Canal in Buzzards Bay

