It’s a new year once more — full of hope and promise, full of anticipation of what it may bring, in our own lives, in the lives of those around us and in the life of the world. New Year’s Day means many things to many people — resolutions, parades, fireworks, champagne, football, to name a few. In the Episcopal Church, we celebrate New Year’s Day as the Feast of the Holy Name. We celebrate the day Jesus was officially given his name, which means “the one who saves.”
— The Rev. Sue Lederhouse, Rector of St. Peter's Church-on-the-Canal in Buzzards Bay
St. John’s in the Mountains invites all to worship at its New Year’s Day Holy Eucharist Service at 10 a.m. St. John’s Rector, Fr. Rick Swanson will serve as celebrant and parishioner Deb Clark will preach the day’s sermon.
If you cannot attend the worship services in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link found on our website stjohnsinthemountains.org. Office hours this week are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call the office at 802-253-7578 or Deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.