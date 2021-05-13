The Ascension is celebrated on Ascension Thursday, which is 40 days after Easter and 10 days before Pentecost. It is the Christian celebration of Jesus rising into heaven after he had spent 40 days on Earth after the resurrection.
We hope you will join us as we celebrate the Ascension at this Sunday’s Zoom worship service at 10 a.m. For the link, go stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
