God be in my head, and in my understanding;
God be in my eyes, and in my looking;
God be in my mouth, and in my speaking;
God be in my heart, and in my thinking;
God be at my end, and at my departing.
— The New Zealand Prayer Book
Worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday with Fr. Rick Swanson serving as celebrant and preacher.
If you cannot attend the worship services in person, join remotely via the livestream link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
St. John’s also invites you to its Wednesday night family Holy Eucharist and supper at 5:30 p.m. These midweek services and communal dinners are becoming increasingly popular.
Office hours this week are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For information, go to the website, call the office at 802-253-7578 or deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
