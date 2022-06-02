All are welcome to worship at 10 a.m. for Holy Eucharist service celebrating the Day of Pentecost. If you cannot attend in person, join via the Zoom link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
According to Christian tradition, the Day of Pentecost is commemorated 50 days after Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. It is the day when the Holy Spirit was poured out on the disciples in Jerusalem, and they were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in tongues.
Empowered by the Holy Spirit, Peter preached about God’s plan for salvation. He told those who had gathered to repent and be baptized in the name of Christ for the forgiveness of their sins. He promised that they, too, would receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For many Christians this day marks the beginning of the Christian church.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evening, 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
