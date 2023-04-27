Our Sunday Holy Eucharist service is at 10 a.m. in person or through the livestream at our website, stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., consider joining us to celebrate holy Eucharist followed by a casual supper. We welcome all families of all ages to meet us in the undercroft.
Aside from being monotheistic belief systems that arose in the Middle East, Christianity, Judaism and Islam have a great deal in common. There are notable similarities in notions of sacrifice, good works, hospitality, peace, justice, pilgrimage, an afterlife and loving God with all one’s heart and soul. All three religions honor the concept of purification by fasting during Ramadan, Lent or Yom Kippur.
Everyone prays; the only difference is whether the faithful are summoned to do so by a bell, a horn, a gong or a human voice. A Muslim prayer ends with the words peace be with you. Rabbi David Rosen, the American Jewish Committee’s international director of interreligious affairs, says of the New Testament, the Torah and the Koran, “in essence, they are the same book.”
For inquiries or needs, call the St. John’s church office at 802-253-7578.
