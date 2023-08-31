God be in my head, and in my understanding;
God be in my head, and in my understanding;
God be in my eyes, and in my looking;
God be in my mouth, and in my speaking;
God be in my heart, and in my thinking;
God be at my end, and at my departing.
— Words By Sarum Primer, 1514
Sunday Holy Eucharist service is at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org. Following the 10 a.m. service, members host a coffee hour, a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and a delicious fare.
Join us this Sunday, Sept. 3, between 3-5 p.m. for Sunday pie day and enjoy a slice of coconut cream, key lime, blueberry, mixed berry, cherry, pumpkin cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake. Suggested donation is $5 per slice plus coffee or lemonade. Slice take-out only from 4:30-5 p.m. of the remaining pie slices. Members, friends and visitors are all invited.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief worship service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children are always welcome.
If you have an inquiry or need, contact the St. John’s church office at 802-253-7578 or office@stjohnsinthemountains.org.
— Barbara Cunningham
