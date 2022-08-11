Worship with us Sundays at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend the service in person, join us remotely via the Zoom link found on our website at stjohnsinthemountains.org. On Sunday, Episcopal priest Rev. Sherry Osborn will be our celebrant and Bill Robinson will preach.
During the next four months, the parish will be determining the future direction of the church and the opportunities for participation in its renewal. Please join us on this journey.
Each year the Episcopal Church celebrates Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), known as “The Lady with the Lamp.” She was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician. She is known as the founder of modern nursing.
Throughout the U.S. Civil War, she was frequently consulted about how to best manage field hospitals. She also served as an authority on public sanitation in India, although she had never been to India herself.
The lamp is an international nurse symbol that is known to symbolize Nightingale and her work in the nursing profession. Her lamp has become synonymous with goodwill, reliability and compassion.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the church office at 802-253-7578. Contact Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
