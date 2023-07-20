Sunday holy Eucharist service is 8 a.m., in-person only, and 10 a.m., in-person and remote. Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Following the 10 a.m. service, members host Agape hour, a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and a delicious fare.
On summer Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief holy Eucharist service and casual supper around an outdoor communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children welcome!
There is an urgent need for local flood relief response in Lamoille County, Hardwick and Waterbury. There is a critical need for a special donation to our neighbors in need. If possible, send a check to St. John’s in the Mountains, P.O. Box 1175, Stowe VT 05672 and write flood relief in the memo section of the check.
As the Episcopal Church remembers St. Mary Magdalene on July 22, we learn:
• Your past doesn’t matter when you’re in Christ;
• Don’t let deflated hopes keep you down;
• Remember Jesus calls you by name;
• Seek first the kingdom of heaven; and
• Go forth and tell the good news.
