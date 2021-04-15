With snow melting, flowers blooming and days getting warmer, we welcome spring as we continue to celebrate Eastertide, the Christian tradition marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
As we continue to celebrate the season, we hope you will join us for Sunday worship service, 10 a.m., on Zoom. For the link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website, or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
