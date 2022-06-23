Holy Eucharist worship service is at 10 a.m., followed by the feast of St. John parish celebration potluck.
This week we celebrate the nativity of John the Baptist. If you cannot attend the service in person, join via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
“John the Baptist fulfills the prophecy of Malachi, “Behold, I send my messenger to prepare the way before me.” (Malachi 3:1)
John was a steward of the mysteries of God. We may ask today whether there is a John the Baptist of our own times. Let’s thank God for St. John the Baptist and to those who follow in his footsteps as stewards of the mysteries of God, to prepare the way of the Lord, so that the promised Messiah may visit us, and appear in our minds, our hearts and our service to one another,” according to Right Rev. Paul C. Hewett.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the church office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or ceacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
