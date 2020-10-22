From the Rev. Dr. Rick Swanson, Rector: Starting the second Sunday of March, St. John’s in the Mountains has gathered for worship online. We see the faces of friends and visitors on Zoom while offering prayers, singing hymns and listening to reflections from the parish clergy and fellow parishioners.
Children pop in and out of the screen while 90-year-old members turn up the volume and lean close to the screen seeing friends they have not hugged in months. Our living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, home offices, gardens and porches have become places of worship. Laughter is heard, tears are shed and words of hope and love are extended. Oddly enough, we have found a way to create sacred space online, and who ever thought Zoom could become a spiritual home?
We deeply miss our beautiful little church, the music of our organ and piano, and the voices familiar to us as we long for the day we will gather again face to face. Why, you might ask, are we still on Zoom? We love to sing, we love to hug and we share a sacred meal of bread and wine every time we gather.
Until we can do all three at the same time in our small space without fear for our health and wellbeing, Zoom will be our spiritual home. The day of return will come, but until then we log into sacred space in a new way.
Join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information, see St. John’s website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on worship and activity center.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787.
— Barbara Cunningham
