The Sunday Holy Eucharist worship service is at 10 a.m. Fr. Rick Swanson will serve as celebrant and lay preacher Bill Robinson will deliver the sermon.
Following Sunday service, attend our agape hour for conversation, laughter and community.
Advent comes from the Latin word for coming — the historical coming of Christ at Christmas and the second coming to bring justice and harmony to the world.
This week is the second Sunday in Advent, represented by a purple candle for peace.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-253-7578 or deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any further needs.
