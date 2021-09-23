Nature’s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
— Robert Frost
“Nothing Gold Can Stay” is about the fleeting nature of beauty, youth and life itself. According to the poem, nothing gold — essentially nothing pure, precious or beautiful — can last forever. Frost speaks about innocence and encourages to always stay gold by cherishing the positive moments in life.
We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for the worship service at 10 a.m. Coffee hour follows.
St. John’s worships is both in-person and on Zoom. For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The spirituality group meets Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Barbara Baraw at bbaraw@pshift.com.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
