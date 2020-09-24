“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted ...”
— Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
“A new season is moving in. We can sense its presence in the coolness of the breeze and the quick gusts of wind that wrap themselves around browning lawns and fading forest leaves. This time of transition belongs to more than just the earth. Inside of us there are also quiet changes sending us their signals to let go.”
— “Out of the Ordinary,” Joyce Rupp
St. John’s in the Mountain’s remote Sunday Services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see St. John’s website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.
There will be no AA meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
Log In
