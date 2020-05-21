Just in time for its centennial, Stowe Community Church has published a new edition of its history.
As you may know, our building was constructed in 1863, making it 157 years old. But the Stowe Community Church formed in 1920 when the Methodists, Congregationalists and Universalists all came together to form one congregation.
That date of 1920 is interesting to me because just two years prior, the Spanish Flu swept the world. The effect on Vermont was that all churches, and businesses for that matter, were closed for the month of October 1918.
And yet, you would never know it according to the extant records of Stowe Community Church. That suggests to me that, while pandemics are a big deal and wreak havoc in people’s lives, once they are over, they are generally forgotten, and people move on with life.
It’s a hard lesson to remember when one is in the midst of an intense bit of pain and suffering. Right now, countless people have lost jobs and, even more importantly, loved ones. All of life seems to be on hold.
As a church, we are called to “weep with those who weep” and alleviate suffering where we can. Hopefully, we are doing that. But at the same time, we need to remember the Persian adage: “This too shall pass.”
Editing “A History of Stowe Community Church” has given me a long-term perspective on life. It has made me realize afresh that no problem lasts forever. Church buildings are not eternal; the buildings belonging to two of the congregations that joined to form the Stowe Community Church are no longer in existence. Even pastors do not last forever. Some pastors in Stowe remained for only a year or two. Others stayed for a decade or two, or three, but not for eternity.
The Good Book reminds us of three things that do last forever: “And now faith, hope and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)
Nothing can stop us from believing, hoping and loving because each of these actions involves choice. We can each make the choice to believe, to hope, and to love in the time of COVID-19, just as we can make that choice at any other time.
Viktor Frankl, who survived imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II, later wrote a book titled “Man’s Search for Meaning.” In that book, he says, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”
I hope that all of us continue to make the choice to believe, to hope, and to love, now and always. And if you choose to read a bit more about the long history of the Stowe Community Church, you can obtain a copy of the book on Amazon. It is available in two formats: Kindle and paperback.