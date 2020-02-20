The Mountain Chapel is a concrete-stone-glass-wood building with no facilities near the 2,300 foot mark on The Toll Road on Mount Mansfield, across from where the Half Way House stood. It is there from the inspiration of the William T. Kieffer family and various communities in response to the death of Polly Kieffer in 1977.
Sepp Ruschp, the Mountain Company, Stowe leaders, the governors and officials, religious organizations and clergy together supported the venture of establishing a place on the Mansfield where one might reflect on the Mountain's call to the spirit.
Leaders, lay and ordained alike, skilled in spiritual direction and seeking and serving, receive hikers, climbers, skiers, boarders and summertime riders — when the Toll Road is open and when spiritual leaders become knowledgeable of the Chapel ministry.
The Chapel became an expression of ministry for The Rev. Marcus B. Hall from its completion in 1983, and through Hall’s retirement. It can be an ideal service for retired clergy and lay folk, spiritual directors, counselors, chaplains and deacons who continue to care about the world.
If you have an interest in spiritual direction and mountains, and might enjoy serving on the Chapel’s serving team, contact Rabbi David at JCOGS, Pastor Will at Stowe Community Church, Father Rick at Saint John’s, Cathy Snow or Len Randolph in Morristown or Rev. Dave Ransom in Waterville (644-8144).
The Chapel will be open next when there is a volunteer. Our next scheduled service is Shavuot through Moretown’s Living Tree Alliance, on May 30.
— Dave and Louise Ransom