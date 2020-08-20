We intended to write some more of the transition taking place at the Chapel under the guidance and duress of COVID-19 and the lectionary led us to Joseph meeting his brothers as they sought food during famine in Egypt.
The brothers did not recognize Joseph, who had been made governor of Egypt by the king (Genesis 45). Joseph revealed himself to them. Joseph embraced them and kissed them. Then they talked. A new day had dawned for them all.
We hope the word is out that a new day is dawning behind the clouds of COVID-19 for us all, as at the Chapel. In planning ahead feel free to share the Chapel’s inter-faith inspiration by offering services as lay or clergy and taking a real part in its works of maintenance and record-keeping and correspondence.
Contact Cathy Snow, who is preparing Mountain Day of Remembrance for Sept. 20, a time to remember mountain folks who have died this past year. The Chapel remains closed, as it is too small to practice distancing safely.
We do leave brochures outside the door, and we need a weatherproof and easy to open box to put them in. The Rev. Fr. Rick Swanson at St. John’s is president of the board, and Len Randolph, as well as Cathy, both in Morristown, know the Chapel.
— Dave and Louise Ransom
