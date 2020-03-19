Electronic worship, meetings, gatherings. A new lifestyle. People caring rather than grabbing. A more flexible community. Love as the power.
Another viral pandemic suddenly moved us forward on this trend.
For now, the Chapel, as so many other places of meeting, is closed.
We are hopeful that Living Tree Alliance’s joyous 6th celebration of Shavuot-on-the-Mountain may take place, along with the 31st Annual Hike-To-The-Top-of-Vermont on May 30 as being prepared by Stacey Sephira London and Craig Oshkello and a host of rabbis and leaders.
The 44th Polly’s Day and Walk on Aug. 6 is being prepared by Rev. Dr. Blythe, Dr. Peter and Paul Kieffer; and Mountain Day of Remembrance (TBA) is being prepared by Chaplain Cathy Snow, with a boost from Chaplain Len Randolph.
We have thoroughly enjoyed the blessing of the Green Mountain Club’s reminiscences of Jean Haigh who died Nov. 2 while leading a hike in the Northeast Kingdom.
— Dave & Louise Ransom