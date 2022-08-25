“Breath of all life,
We bless your name –
At least so we say,
Proclaiming your proximity
With every inbreath,
with every heartbeat,
In the field where we laze together
Under a summer sky
Blithely uncaring
That summer is more than
half past
And shadows are soon
sure to stretch.”
— David Evan Markus
Join members and visitors in the tent, as well as online for a Kabbalat Shabbat service led by returning lay service leader Aron Tempkin, on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
Rosh Chodesh Elul, which begins on Saturday, Aug. 27, sets in motion Teshuvah: self-reflection and acts of return to create renewed balance with each other and within.
Make plans to make challah. Join our challah-making experts chef Shawna Goodman and Carmela Grover in the tent at 10 a.m., to make challah dough together to bake at home for Shabbat.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, join JCOGS at the Stowe Farmers Market for nourishing joy from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Re’eh, which references the idea of the consequences for our behavior. Strict commandments are given for the Israelites to follow when they occupy the land. Important themes are the centralization of worship, injunctions against idolatry, ethical kashrut and the laws governing tithing. (Deuteronomy 11:26-16:17)
The meaning of tzedakah is righteousness or social justice. For Jews, tzedakah is not merely a gesture of kindness, but an act of justice. No one is exempt.
Even those who are dependent on tzedakah are obligated to give something. Chapter 15, verse 11, reminds us of our responsibility to eradicate poverty.
Speaking of social justice, please join the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., for our Faith in Action candlelight interfaith service in support of the Lamoille Community House at the house itself, warmly referred to as the “yellow house, located on Main Street in Hyde Park.
For more information contact Patti Rubin at checkoutgsic@gmail.com.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.