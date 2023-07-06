Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us and the JCOGS Band in a very special, rousing and meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Make plans now to join others as we celebrate culture and community as we launch Summer Stars 2023, with the Stowe Jewish Film Festival, and our Nefesh Mountain Concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5. Tickets at jcogs.org.
Our first film showing, “Hava Nagila” on Sunday, July 23, will be held at JCOGS.
“Hava Nagila” is a romp through the history, mystery and meaning of this great Jewish standard. If you have attended a Jewish wedding or bar or bat mitzvah, you have experienced its power for dance. More important, “Hava Nagila” taps into universal themes about the importance of joy, the power of music and the resilience of a people. Film showing begins at 7 p.m.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Pinchas (Numbers 25:10-30:1).
It begins with the story of Pinchas and ends with sacrificial offerings. But in the middle of our portion, often overshadowed by the inheritance story of the five sisters, is Joshua’s legacy of leadership and authority. We are reminded that after G-d prepared Moses for death, Moses asked G-d to appoint his successor. G-d selects Joshua and Moses commissions him with confidence.
But who is Joshua? A military hero prior to his appointment, Joshua led the Israelites in many battles. But far more impressive: it was under his leadership that the Israelites entered the land of Canaan safely.
