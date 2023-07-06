Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us and the JCOGS Band in a very special, rousing and meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.

Make plans now to join others as we celebrate culture and community as we launch Summer Stars 2023, with the Stowe Jewish Film Festival, and our Nefesh Mountain Concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Aug. 5. Tickets at jcogs.org.

