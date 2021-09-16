“Think of Yom Kippur as a lookout on the top of a mountain that you have been climbing all year. Clearly see your days and their moments spread out before you. Be willing to look now at this big picture of your life.”
If you are reading this on Sept. 16, Yom Kippur 5782: G’mar chatima tovah:
Wishing you a good and final sealing in the Book of Life.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative music-filled Shabbat service on Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m., as we worship in-person under our tent, or on Zoom. Find the link at jcogs.org.
After having undergone the spiritual cleansing, introspection and renewal of the High Holy Days, there is a special joy that comes from beginning the cycle of Jewish holidays anew.
Sukkot is upon us! Arriving just days after Yom Kippur, this festival focuses on its agricultural nature and feasting. It is forbidden to fast during this filled-with-happiness, seven-day festival. Jews around the world will build impermanent foliage-topped sukkahs to celebrate this autumnal festival. To show gratitude for a successful harvest, the sukkah is decorated with seasonal fruits, vegetables and nature’s adornments.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Haazinu, (Deuteronomy 32:1-52). Words condense in to a 43-line masterpiece, Shirat Moshe, the “Song of Moses,” as Moses beseeches heaven and earth to give ear. A must read. Truly awe-inspiring.
— Patti C. Rubin
