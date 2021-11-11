“My whole life straining —
and but a crack
I’ve moved the stone from the well
where in darkness
the water is clear.
And now, when a star
blinks there,
at once
I taste tomorrow’s tears.”
— Marcia Falk
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he welcomes Joey Glick to the bimah on Friday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., for both an in-person or Zoom musical Shabbat. Joey is currently serving as a Hebrew College rabbinic intern at Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier. We will sit safe distances apart in our sanctuary and social hall. Masks are required of everyone while in the building, except while eating and drinking.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayeitzei, (Gen. 28:10-32:33). It translates to “he went out.” Imagine finding the perfect place to slumber in nature. Jacob did. He also found the perfect stone to place under his head to ensure sound sleep.
Such a sleep prompted a vivid dream: a ladder-like stairway is set on the ground with the top rung reaching to the heavens. Angels of God were moving up and down the rungs. Adonai was standing beside Jacob. Life changing realization? The answer just might be found in Martin Buber’s “I and Thou.”
Save the date, Nov. 19, for Chanukah candle-making plus Shabbat blessings at River Arts in Morrisville. This special program will begin at 5 p.m. Don’t miss out on many other upcoming programs and events. Click on jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
