“Prayer cannot bring water to parched fields or mend a broken bridge or rebuild a ruined city; but prayer can water an arid soul, mend a broken heart, and rebuild a weakened will.”
— Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a very special musical, uplifting, and meditative Shabbat service on Friday, Feb. 4, at 6 p.m., as we return to our hybrid service on Zoom and in-person. We will worship in our safe sanctuary as a community, with stricter, compassionate protocols in place. We will also enjoy a delicious warming oneg under our portico. For the link, visit jcogs.org.
Make plans now to gather with Olam Chesed families for the fire and ice sculpting celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m. Hot food and beverages will be served outside.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is T’rumah. (Exodus 25:1-27:19) For architects, engineers, textile artists and jewelers, T’rumah provides exquisite visions of joy as the mishkan (tabernacle) is described in eloquent detail. The list of building materials is exhaustive. Not to mention the hours of voluntary giving. It appears there was no shortage of givers and doers.
What is the takeaway for contemporary Jews? Possibly that commitment of financial support, and the volunteer time given from the deep recesses of the heart, matter most. Rabbi Denise L. Eger, an international Jewish leader and social justice activist reminds us, “Through study, prayer and communal gatherings, the synagogue provides the necessary environment for Jewish connection, renewal and survival.”
— Patti Rubin
