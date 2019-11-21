Make plans now to celebrate our most popular monthly musical Shabbat on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. Join Rabbi David Fainsilber, musicians and the voices of our spontaneous choir, for this energizing, meditative, participatory service. A catered vegetarian meal will follow our service. Visit jcogs.org to RSVP and donate.
Stowe Community Church invites JCOGS members and the greater community to their hosted Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
The need for donated blood is critical this time of year. The JCOGS Tikkun Olam committee is once again sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive, this year on Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, contact Lynne Gedanken at gedanken@jcogs.org.
In spite of the name, “Sarah’s Life,” this week’s Torah portion, Chaye Sarah, (Genesis 23:1 -25:18), is a focus on Abraham’s attempts to honor Sarah after her death, by procuring a suitable burial site for her, as well as an honorable wife for Isaac. Abraham succeeds at both tasks.
Sarah was first named Sarai, in Hebrew, “my princess,” and regarded as the most notable of the seven women who are honored as prophetesses in pious Jewish tradition. Although society changes and definitions of words as well as people’s roles acquire different meanings: Sarah continues to endure as a model for Jewish women.
Sarah was a person totally dedicated to Abraham. They viewed their lifework as a team effort: a partnership of mutual devotion and commitment.
— Patti C. Rubin