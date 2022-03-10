“I am now addressing all the Jews of the world. Don’t you see what is happening? That is why it is important that millions of Jews around the world do not remain silent right now.”
— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative Shmitta musical Shabbat both in-person in our sanctuary and online. Register for the link at jcogs.org.
Save the date, Friday, March 18, at 6 p.m., for an epic night of Purim pandemonium with the bodacious Brass Balagan Band.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayikra. (Leviticus 1:1-5:26). While the Book of Leviticus contains ancient animal sacrifices, which could be considered animal abuse in modern times, the issue of the proper form of atonement for progressive Jews is a contemporary one: prayer has replaced sacrifice.
Leviticus is all about sacrifice. When describing the bringing of sacrifices, our Torah justly refers to a person as “a soul” because every sacrifice we make in our lives needs to take a piece of us: a piece of our souls.
One of the purposes of the laws of kashrut is reverence for life, which is consistent with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles, as well as Jewish values.
— Patti Rubin
