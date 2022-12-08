“G-d: I am that which is not. Search and you shall find
about your universe of thought only my shadow: grasp
“G-d: I am that which is not. Search and you shall find
about your universe of thought only my shadow: grasp
only to hold the measure of your grip.
So am I G-d — therefore let go!
Jacob: I will not let you go.”
— Amy K. Blank
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative and joyful musical Shabbat service in-person and online.
Mark your calendars to join Fainsilber and others by showing your joyful presence across north-central Vermont, as the miracles of Chanukah are celebrated. Don’t miss JCOGS’ First Night menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4:30 p.m., with special guest performer Batya Levine. Masks required.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m., Chanukah is happening with the return of the Iron Chef Competition, and much more.
Visit jcogs.org.
Save the date, Thursday, Dec. 22, for the annual Red Cross blood drive from 2-6:30 p.m. The need for blood is constant and its only through volunteer donors that this critical need can be met. Schedule your time at redcross.org., as quickly as possible. Did you know that donating blood can save up to three lives? That principle in Judaism is Pikuach Nefesh. Simply defined, it means the preservation of human life takes precedence over all the other commandments.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayislach (Genesis 32:4-36:43). Jacob wrestles with the divine-angel messenger and becomes Israel. Jacob has struggled since his birth. He now has the courage to face his future, given his reunion with Esau. Jacob has finally found peace. The legacy of Jacob as Israel — the one who wrestles — suggests that we find strength to face our struggles.
Genesis 34 describes the rape of Dinah, the only known daughter of Jacob and Leah. Upon learning of the assault, Dinah’s brothers become outraged and avenge Shechem and his family. And then silence.
— Patti C. Rubin
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
