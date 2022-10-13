“The celebrations of Sukkot teach us that there are two ways to live. You can live believing that nothing in your life is a miracle or you can live believing that everything in your life is a miracle!”
Philosopher and social critic Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz wrote that sitting in a sukkah as an expression of a “love affair” with G-d. “The sukkah, in its physical form is, in a way, a hug. The inner sense of the festival of Sukkot is not one of remembering anything in particular but welcoming the divine hug.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative and soul-satisfying musical Sukkot Shabbat service with the JCOGS band on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m., in-person or online. We welcome Rabbi Michael Cohen as our Sukkot Shabbat scholar-in-residence. He will speak on the topic of “The Bible and the Environment” over dinner.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Cohen will speak about “The Environment as a Bridge to Peace: The Arava Institute as a Case Study.”
Don’t miss out on any of our innovative programming. Visit jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chol Ha Mo-eid Sukkot (Exodus 33:12 -34:26). Within Ki Tisa, found in the Book of Exodus and read during the festival holiday of Sukkot, we read that Moses feels lost after the Golden Calf incident. One of the most dramatic and memorable in our Torah’s Exodus, is how Moses emerges after G-d shows his back to Moses, a symbol of strength.
Moses did not “hit the wall.”
G-d’s divine inspiration allowed Moses to move forward with renewed strength and empowerment.
