“The celebrations of Sukkot teach us that there are two ways to live. You can live believing that nothing in your life is a miracle or you can live believing that everything in your life is a miracle!”

Philosopher and social critic Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz wrote that sitting in a sukkah as an expression of a “love affair” with G-d. “The sukkah, in its physical form is, in a way, a hug. The inner sense of the festival of Sukkot is not one of remembering anything in particular but welcoming the divine hug.”

