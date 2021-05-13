“On the day of the first fruits, your Feast of Weeks, when you bring an offering of a new grain to the Lord, you shall observe a sacred occasion: you shall not work at your occupations.” (Numbers 28:26).
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative virtual musical Shabbat service. Register at jcogs.org.
The festival of Shavuot begins the evening of May 16 and ends the evening of Tuesday, May 18. Opportunities to participate in a number of Shavuot events can be found on the website. Though it has been customary to eat dairy on Shavuot, and many continue to do so, Shavuot is primarily associated with the grain offering brought to the temple.
The Stowe Jewish Film Festival, a program of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, invites you to join others on a “Virtual Tour of Modern Day Israel.” The tour features three films to view over three days. The second film is “Sustainable Nation.” The film follows three innovators who are bringing valuable lessons from Israel’s water shortage to the rest of the world.
Visit jcogs.org to preview, register and support the film festival.
Bamidbar, Hebrew for “in the wilderness,” is the first portion of the Book of Numbers, (1:1-4:20), and our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. Numbers richly portrays many of the human characteristics noted in those decades of wandering. More important, Bamidbar underscores the importance of how love and respect for every individual ensures a strong community. Equally essential is how each member contributes to the whole and the greater good with their unique skill sets to complement the wisdom of Torah.
— Patti C. Rubin
