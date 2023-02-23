“The meaning is in the giving, in the offering, in the action. Full of gratitude and love, in the bond forged with offerings of the heart, in the hope that these gifts are received with divine tenderness and Eternal love.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative and rousing Musical Shabbat service on Friday, Feb. 24, as we welcome in the month of Adar. Join us in our sanctuary or online at 6 p.m.
Purim is almost here! Make plans now to attend our annual Purim celebration on March 8, from 4-6 p.m. Dux the Balloon Man headlines our fun, along with carnival games, crafts, misloah manot, giant puppets, Megillah readers and of course, yummy hamantaschen!
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is T’rumah, (Exodus 25:1-27:19).
For architects, engravers, textile artists, and jewelers, T’rumah provides exquisite joy as the mishkan (portable tabernacle), is described in eloquent detail. From metals of gold, silver, and copper, to the wool and hair from sheep and goats, the list of building materials is overwhelming. And it appears there was no shortage of givers and goers.
G-d is forceful about these gifts. The gifts brought to G-d ultimately were requested for the creation of the tabernacle, (mishkan). But a deeper teaching exists. Through the lens of our Torah, voluntary gifting lifts us. Rav Kook reminds us that “Tzedakah and acts of kindness are the equivalent of all the mitzvot of the Torah.”
Tzedakah and T’rumah given from the deep recesses of the heart, matters most.
To give and receive in this spirit, builds trusting relationships within the synagogue and the greater community, which includes the voluntary gifting of time, effort and insight.
— Patti C. Rubin
