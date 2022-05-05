“What we need more than anything else is not textbooks, but text people.
It is the personality of the teacher which is the text that the pupils read; the text that they will never forget.”
— Abraham Joshua Heschel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m., along with Olam Chesed families and our greater community, as we gather for a musical Shabbat, both in-person and online, to celebrate and honor our youth.
Save the date, Wednesday, May 25, for an energy saving program presented by Efficiency Vermont and Stowe Electric, both in-person at JCOGS or online, from 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by the JCOGS green team.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Kedoshim. (Leviticus 19:1-20:27) It can be found at the physical center of the Torah, the midway point between Genesis 1 and Deuteronomy 34. The primary theme of Kedoshim that surfaces repeatedly is holiness, and how we can integrate holiness in our daily lives.
Rabbis teach that one of the fundamental concepts in Judaism is found in this portion: “Love your fellow as yourself: I am the Lord,” 19:18.
Rabbi Yitzhak Shemuel Reggio, a 19th century Jewish Bible commentator, translates the verse as, “You shall love your neighbor who is like you, i.e., you must remember that all human beings are created in the image of G-d. If you recognize that the ‘other’ is actually ‘like yourself’ you will be better able to love and respect others and yourself.”
— Patti C. Rubin
