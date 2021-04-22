Holiness, it transpires
is not living hermit-like
in the rarefied air
of a mountain peak,
filling up days
in meditation and prayer,
spending nights seeking God
in the star-sprinkled sky.
It’s transcending the messiness,
the turmoil of our lives;
quelling impatience
with the people we love;
opening hearts
to the needy, the other;
sowing sparks of light
in every mundane hour.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 23, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting, and meditative virtual musical Shabbat service. Register at jcogs.org.
Save the date, Sunday, April 25, for our online Earth Day kickoff, “Shmita: Exploration of Possibilities for a Time for Renewal,” 7-8:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Jewish Communities of Vermont and Living Tree Alliance. Register at jcogs.org.
Our double portion for this coming Shabbat is Acharei Mot-Kedoshim, (Leviticus 16:1-20:27). In Leviticus 19:1-37, we find the holiness code. The holiness code is a compilation of moral, agricultural, ritualistic, secular and festival regulations.
Kedoshim can be found at the physical center of the Torah, the midway point between Genesis 1 and Deuteronomy 34. The primary thesis of Kedoshim that surfaces repeatedly is holiness, and how we can easily integrate holiness in our daily lives.
Rabbi Dalia Max is an associate professor of liturgy and Midrash at the Jerusalem campus of Hebrew Union College. She reminds us to remember instruction, as well as the takeaway in Leviticus 20:26, that God will only “set you apart” if you become holy through good deeds. This is the purpose we should aim for as we keep the mitzvot.
— Patti Rubin
