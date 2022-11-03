Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he invites our regular Friday night minyan to welcome our Olam Chesed families to celebrate a not-to-be-missed musical shabbat: L’Chayyim! To Life! The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in-person and online.
Support the JCOGS partnership with Lamoille Community House at the Raise the Roof to End Homelessness annual fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m., at Alfie’s Wild Ride. Visit the Lamoille Community House for tickets and to learn more about the 365 Campaign. Every dollar raised will go toward the opening of a permanent year-round shelter in Lamoille County.
In this week’s Torah portion, Lech Lecha (Genesis 12:1-17:27), surrogate motherhood, jealousy and the covenant of circumcision are but three of the themes of this rich portion, which sets the stage for Abraham as a transformational leader, and the founder of the Jewish people.
Professor and translator Everett Fox reminds us that Abraham is the millennial genius who in contrast to all his contemporaries came up with the idea of monotheism, ultimately setting the stage for the development of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.
And Sarai? Long barren, we learn that she gives her maid servant Hagar to Abraham to bear a son. His name is Yismael.
G-d changes Sarai’s name to Sarah in Genesis 17:5. G-d blesses Sarah with a son to bear. His name is Isaac. We learn that Sarah is an equal partner in faith. But what about her silence?
