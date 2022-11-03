Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he invites our regular Friday night minyan to welcome our Olam Chesed families to celebrate a not-to-be-missed musical shabbat: L’Chayyim! To Life! The service will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in-person and online.

Support the JCOGS partnership with Lamoille Community House at the Raise the Roof to End Homelessness annual fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m., at Alfie’s Wild Ride. Visit the Lamoille Community House for tickets and to learn more about the 365 Campaign. Every dollar raised will go toward the opening of a permanent year-round shelter in Lamoille County.

