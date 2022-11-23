“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin
Dance me through the panic til I’m gathered safely in
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin
Dance me through the panic til I’m gathered safely in
Light me like an olive branch and be my homeward dove
Dance me to the end of love.”
— Leonard Cohen
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for an uplifting, meditative, joy-filled musical Shabbat on Friday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m., in our beautiful sanctuary or online.
Nonperishable food items, as well as personal hygiene items and pet food are needed to restock the Lamoille Community Food Share shelves to serve our neighbors in need. Most requested: low-sodium soups, peanut butter, oatmeal, cereal, powdered milk, canned fruit and beans. A collection receptacle is located inside the JCOGS foyer.
Toldot, which translates to “generations,” is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat (Genesis 25:19-28:9). From their deep love to Isaac digging wells and Rebekah’s acts of chesed by ensuring both humans and animals have water, to their now dysfunctional family, Rebekah is what natural gifts and her partnership with Isaac has made her — clever, strong-willed and clear-eyed.
She is a mother who loves her children differently. Aware of Jacob and Esau’s strengths and weaknesses, Rebekah is transparent and favors Jacob outwardly, and conversely Jacob knows that his father favors Esau.
With Isaac on his deathbed, Rebekah and Jacob deceive him. Jacob approaches his father disguised as his brother for Isaac’s blessing. After Esau discovers this deception, he threatens to kill Jacob. Jacob flees to Haran, fearing for his life. What price did Rebekah pay for her determined manipulation?
— Patti C. Rubin
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.