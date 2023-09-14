“As we come into this last week of the year, The Torah calls.
You stand here today with everyone, with all those who came before you,
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 10:46 am
“As we come into this last week of the year, The Torah calls.
You stand here today with everyone, with all those who came before you,
And with all those who will come after.
As we lift our eyes to a New Year, Let us hear the Infinite call.
Love into the Unfolding Mystery. Listen to the voices of creation,
Align with the experience of possibility not yet seen or imagined.”
— Rabbi Yael Levy
This year marks our 18th annual high holiday food drive to support the critical needs of the Lamoille Community Food Share. Before you take your seat for services, drop off your green bags with in-date non-perishables. Last year, we broke records with 100 bags. In the spirit of our holidays, let’s top that number this year, as we help our neighbors in need.
Rosh Hashanah is a distinctive time for reflection and joy; a time to prepare for days of introspection and mindful humility; a time for the sound of the shofar, as we lift our voices in song; a time for round challah and the sweetness of honey or date syrup; a time for clarifying goals for the New Year (5784) while moving closer to G-d.
So, jumpstart your spiritual growth and join our community for our high holiday services curated and inspired by Rabbi David Fainsilber.
Sweet and musical Erev Rosh Hashanah is Friday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m., begins Rosh Hashanah. Bring birdseed for Tashlich at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17; services begin at 10 a.m., complete with the shofar’s call.
Don’t miss out. Visit jcogs.org for upcoming programming, and much more.
— Patti Rubin
