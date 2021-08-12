“Do not use unjust means to secure justice. Rather, pursue justice under all circumstances, whether to your profit or loss, whether in words or deeds, whether to Jew or non-Jew.”
— Rabbi Bahya ben Asher
The High Holy Days are fast-approaching. We will mark Erev Rosh Hashanah on Monday, Sept. 6. For additional information about guest tickets, the Yizkor Book of Remembrance and RSVP for Break-the-Fast, visit jcogs.org.
Speaking of justice, please begin purchasing in-date non-perishables for our 19th high holiday food drive, Sept. 6-16. Don’t forget pet food for furry family members. All proceeds collected will help meet the ongoing critical needs of the Lamoille Community Food Share.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Shoftim. (Deuteronomy 16:18-21:9)
It begins with the appointment of judges, the governing offices and the principles by which they are to serve. But verse 20, “Justice, justice, shall you pursue …,” echoes for us with great repetition our responsibility to carry out the daily discipline of performing acts of justice.
Rabbi Harold Kushner reminds us that “being in God’s presence is not a matter of being in the right place, but of doing the right things. What must be happening in our lives for us to feel that we are in the presence of God? Prayer is one response. Love is another.”
Performing acts of tikkun olam and social justice signal the issues before us that have become our responsibility in our modern times. Another response before us, especially during these days of Elul, is self-reflection, as well as the inspiration that awaits each of us.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.