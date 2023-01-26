Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a meditative, uplifting, and rousing musical Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Marion Hecht, Erika’s daughter will read and discuss excerpts. This program, possible through an alliance with the Hecht family, East End Press and Vermont Holocaust Memorial, draws attention to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27. The United Nations designated this important day of remembrance in 2005.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Bo (Exodus 10:1-13:16), focuses on the last three signs from G-d: locusts, darkness and the slaying of the first-born sons. They follow the first seven signs found in last week’s Va-eira. Reference to the 10 as signs is because the Hebrew text refers to them as such.
G-d forewarns Moses about the 10th sign: the death of the first-born sons. As a strong leader, Moses cares not only for his own safety but of the Israelites as well. His responsibility is to protect every human and every creature G-d created. Perhaps we should discipline ourselves to better emulate Moses and remember that we are all responsible to respond to the needs of the vulnerable, even if it requires risk.
