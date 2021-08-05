“Kashrut teaches us that Jewish spiritual practice is about taking the most ordinary experiences — in all aspects of our lives — and transforming them into moments of meaning, moments of connection. Kashrut provides a model around issues of food preparation and eating.”
— Ruth H. Sohn
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, rousing, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, August 6, at 6 p.m., in person under our tent, as members continue to return, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
The Hebrew month of Elul, which begins the evening of Aug. 8, sets in motion the season of Teshuvah, self-reflection, and acts of return to better balance with one another and within.
Our 2021-5782 High Holy Days are fast approaching. Erev Rosh Hashanah is Monday, Sept. 6. Check out the entire schedule of services and other meaningful events by visiting jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Re’eh (Deuteronomy 11:26-16:17), which reiterates the idea that society’s behavior has consequences. Strict commandments are given for the Israelites to follow when they occupy the land. Important themes are the centralization of worship, injunctions against idolatry, ethical kashrut and the laws governing tithing.
The literal meaning of tzedakah is righteousness or social justice. For Jews, tzedakah is not merely a gesture of kindness, but an act of justice. No one is exempt. Even those who are dependent on tzedakah are obligated to give something. Chapter 15, verse 11, reminds us of our responsibility to eradicate poverty.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.