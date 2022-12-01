“As Jacob is dreaming the sweetest of dreams:
The clear well spring in the valley
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“As Jacob is dreaming the sweetest of dreams:
The clear well spring in the valley
And Rachel’s eyes happily looking at him
Her beautiful voice singing softly:
O, weren’t you kissing me, Jacob with love
And calling me always your black turtledove?”
— Anna Akhmatova
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative and joyful musical Shabbat service, in-person and online.
Save the date, Sunday, Dec. 18, for this not-to-be-missed event: our first night outside menorah lighting with special guest Batya Levine. RSVP at jcogs.org.
The Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayeitzei (Genesis 28:10-32:3). The focus is Jacob. He heads for Haran and along the way he will fall in love, be himself deceived and serve a master — yet his ways will be uncertain.
Imagine finding the perfect spot in nature to slumber. Jacob did. He also found the perfect rock to place under his head to ensure sound sleep. Such a deep sleep prompted a vivid dream of a grounded ladder-like stairway with the top rung reaching to the heavens. Angels of G-d were moving up and down the rungs. G-d then appears standing next to Jacob.
Vayeitzei is often referred to as the Torah’s greatest love story. Rachel Haverlock, professor of Jewish studies and co-author of “Women on the Biblical Road: Ruth, Naomi and the Female Journey,” reminds us that the lives of Jacob and Rachel in many ways are parallel, illustrating the distinct but interesting male and female journeys (Genesis 12-35).
— Patti C. Rubin
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.