Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a music-filled Kabbalat Shabbat service on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Guests and visitors to Stowe are most welcome.
It’s Purim festival time! The fun begins on March 11 at 4 p.m. Don’t miss the lively, creative Megillah storytelling, carnival games, a Persian potluck and the zany antics of the Modern Times Theater.
Make plans now to attend our first No More Poverty Intefaith Seder. It will be held at JCOGS on March 29 from 6 - 8 p.m. Join other like-minded community members as we actively participate in the ritual of order, storytelling and inspiring words, while sharing a comforting soup supper. Visit jcogs.org to RSVP.
Our annual Second Night Passover Seder is set for April 9 at 5:30 p.m. RSVP online today.
In this week’s Torah portion, Mishpatim, (Exodus 21:1-24:18), the Jewish people receive a series of social justice laws. Central to all, is the need to treat one another decently and remove any hatred from our hearts.
Fittingly, among the Torah’s laws is a stricture against mistreating animals in any way. This includes slaughter. Did you know that pets are to be fed before their human guardians? Moreover, if we should see a working animal struggling under its load, we are commanded to help its human guardian remove the pack, so the animal does not suffer.
— Patti C. Rubin