The moonlight almost spent
Upon the river,
The stars spread far apart —
Jacob, the father, thought into the future:
“My hope is far removed.”
The lissmore Pharaoh thought:
“My hope is long fulfilled.”
— “And Jacob Blessed Pharaoh” by Amy Blank
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a musical, uplifting and meditative Kabbalat Shabbat service on Friday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m., both on Zoom and in-person. We will worship in our safe sanctuary with socially distanced seating. Masks are required. For the Zoom link, visit jcogs.org.
You are invited to participate, along with the faith communities of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, to make a difference. Please fill a bag with Christmas holiday dinner non-perishables for our neighbors in need. Dropoff collection boxes are located at Stowe Community Church, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and JCOGS.
Our collection box and cloth bags are located under the portico. For more information, contact Patti Rubin at checkoutgsic@gmail.com.
Save the date, Monday, Dec. 27, to save lives by participating in the JCOGS annual Red Cross blood drive. Hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Visit redcross.org to schedule your appointment.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayigash. (Genesis 44:18-47:22) We read that Judah approaches Joseph and delivers an impassioned plea, by asking that Benjamin, who was framed for having stolen Joseph’s goblet, be allowed to return to the side of their aged father.
Heartened by Judah’s compassion-filled deeply moving personal narrative, Joseph cries out as he reveals his identity to his brothers.
— Patti Rubin
