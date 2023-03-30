“O G-d, may we never become complacent, faltering in our effort to build a world of peace. Let the nations know and understand that justice and right are better than dominion and conquest. May all come to see that it is not by might nor by power, but by Your spirit that life prevails.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber in our sanctuary as he leads an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for online link.
Our monthly Community Shabbat Torah service, complete with Torah readings, prayers and meditation, will take place on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m.
Passover is drawing near. Are you ready? Why not plan to spend your second night seder at JCOGS on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.? Arrive prepared for an interactive, participatory, festive and fun seder.
Check out chef Nadav’s menu by visiting jcogs.org. Registration is active.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Tzav. Amid the directives, prohibitions and sacrificial affirmations, the well-being offering is most inviting. Noted Israeli Torah commentator Nechama Leibowitz believed that the sacrifice of well-being, the shelemah, is ritually unusual. Is it less than the four offerings exclusive to priests?
Her teaching enlightens us by stating that the shelemah is of the highest importance because it required individuals to manage it themselves up until it was laid on the fire by the priests. This powerful ritual action is empowering. Individuals must have a hand in their own state of health, comfort, security and prosperity.
Modern commentators suggest that by opening our hearts to gratitude, we allow ourselves introspection and spirituality.
