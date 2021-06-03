“The familiar approach to God must already be expressed in prayer at a very early age. There is one thing in prayer that we all need so greatly and which children can already learn: a few minutes each day of peace and quiet with oneself, at least a minute fragment of the day to listen within oneself, attending to the voice of God.”
— Ellen Littman
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service, on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m., as we welcome families with children to participate in-person under our outside tent. A live-streamed Zoom service option will remain in place so to fully connect our haimish community. Register your RSVP by visiting jcogs.org.
Don’t miss out on June events and other upcoming programming. Stay connected by clicking on jcogs.org.
Moses’ leadership continues to be challenged, as our portion opens with God directing Moses to send one leader from each ancestral tribe to scout the land and report back. Ten scouts were negative in their reporting, but somewhat hopeful. What impact can collective negativity have on a community?
Conversely, Joshua and Caleb’s report, filled with optimism, reflected their leadership skill sets, as well as confidence about the future. Joshua and Caleb, instilled with moral courage, spoke out respectfully in disagreement. Empowered by their leadership, their accounts promoted positive visioning and myriad possibilities, thus strengthening community.
— Patti C. Rubin
