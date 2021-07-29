“I have planted you in my garden,
in my heart that cannot sleep.
Your boughs grow entangled in it
and in it your roots strike deep.
There is no rest and no quiet
in my garden all day long.
It is you in it, you in it singing
amidst flutter of wing and song.”
— Ra’hel Bluwstein, known as Ra’hel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, rousing, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, July 30, at 6 p.m., in-person under our tent, as members continue to return, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Eikev is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. (Deuteronomy 7:12-11:25)
It continues the second address of Moses, the largest of the three orations.
Moses explains the covenant terms and the spirit in which they are to be sustained.
Chapter 8, verse 10, begins with “When you have eaten your fill, give thanks to the Lord, your God …” which reminds us that it comes shortly after “not by bread alone” in our reading. It is the basis of our Birkat HaMazon, the blessing after a meal. It also underscores the importance of the meal that is shared.
Whether it is a Shabbat dinner at home or away, or an oneg after services, we eat in a heightened way on Shabbat. Food connects us. And that zestful connection allows for relationships to form by sharing food on Shabbat. The result? A much stronger, connected community.
— Patti C. Rubin
