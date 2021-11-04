“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin
Dance me through the panic til I’m
gathered safely in
Light me like an olive branch and be my homeward dove
Dance me to the end of love.”
— Leonard Cohen
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for an uplifting, meditative, music-filled Shabbat service on Nov. 5, at 6 p.m., in-person and on Zoom. For Zoom, register at jcogs.org.
Non-perishable food items, as well as personal items are needed to stock the Lamoille Community Food Share shelves to serve our neighbors in need. Most requested: low-sodium soups, peanut butter, oatmeal, powdered milk, canned fruit, and food for family cats and dogs. JCOGS collection box is conveniently located outside the front door.
From Rebekah giving birth to twins Esau and Jacob, to the manipulation to ensure that Jacob receives the first-born’s blessing, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Toldot, (Genesis 25:19-28:9), reveals that Rebekah is a mother who loves her sons differently. Is Rebekah’s gift to us one of prompting us to have the wisdom and patience to allow divine intention to flourish in its own time?
There is nothing wrong with the fact that Esau and Jacob lived vastly different lives. Each followed his dreams and passions, and the paths each chose had its benefits. What is problematic about the story is that Esau and Jacob ended up despising each other for years due to the competition they engaged in for the favor of their parents.
Our portion concludes with Rebekah’s plan to convince Isaac to send Jacob away. What price did Rebekah pay for her determination?
— Patti C. Rubin
