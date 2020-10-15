“Another week has ended, once again Shabbat brings welcome peace. We pause from our labors, to let Shabbat give another dimension to our lives.”
For our next Shabbat, Friday, Oct. 16, Rabbi David Fainsilber encourages us to create a meaningful Shabbat at home, away from the Zoom screen. Shabbat observed in the home can be a day immersed in an atmosphere of relaxation, respect, rest and celebrating nature’s creation.
Our renewed excitement over Torah began on Simchat Torah when during the Torah service,
the concluding section of Deuteronomy is read immediately followed by the opening section of Genesis. Beresheet, (Gen. 1:1-6:8), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, unfolds in a rhythmic, poetic fashion, depicting an orderly creation of our world in six days, the seventh reserved for rest.
From the creation of the first human to humankind, Eden and human and sentient being partnerships play significant roles. Eden’s “land mines” are likened to temptation, transformation and expulsion. Animals created on the fifth day can be considered prototypes of humankind, created on the sixth day.
Tza’ar ba’alei chayim, (“suffering of living creatures”), is a Jewish commandment that bans causing animals suffering. Jewish tradition clearly indicates that we are forbidden to be cruel to animals. And that we are to treat them with compassion and justice.
— Patti C. Rubin
