Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, July 15, at 6 p.m., along with our year-round and summer members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service in-person and online.
The filmmaker reveals a dynamic story of borderland relations between a merchant family and their neighbors. Make plans to view this film at the Big Picture in Waitsfield or online. For ticket information, go to spurcepeakarts.org.
Don’t miss out on the innovative programming this summer. Visit jcogs.org.
Have you ever thought about traveling to Israel? Or returning to Israel? If so, check out the Holy Land Interfaith Journey to Israel package by spending time exploring the diverse, enriching, educational itinerary. Visit jcogs.org/israel.
In Balak (Numbers 22:2 – 25:9), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we read the unusual, thought-provoking story of Balaam, a non-Hebrew prophet-for-hire, as well as an angel and a she-donkey. Commissioned by Balak, King of Moab, Balaam’s mission is to curse the Israelites and drive them away as they trek through the desert. However, the plan backfires.
Balaam climbed a mountain and gazed down on the Israelite encampment. Their peaceful dwelling and stunning sanctuary touched his heart. Instead of a curse, he spoke words of blessings.
Those blessings reflect what Judaism praises: positive blessings over all negatives. As the 20th century Chofetz Chayyim, said, “Guard your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking guile.”
— Patti C. Rubin
