“When walking, we find eloquent testimonials to the life of the universe:
The blades of grass, the simple flower,
Bear witness to Your matchless power.
We look for God and fancy you concealed,
But in earth’s common things you are needed.
Not in miracle – works or in a bush aflame
But in grass, flowers, and stars that spell out your name.”
— Rabbi Abraham ben Maimonides
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m., in-person and on Zoom. Celebrate Shabbat by slowing your pace and lifting your voice in song and prayer. For Zoom, register at jcogs.org.
Layer up to warm your soul as we Walk for Healing on Sunday, Oct. 24.
We will meet outside JCOGS at 1 p.m., and walk the recreation path to Stowe Community Church, where our experience will heighten and conclude with music, song and inspirational words. The walk is sponsored by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, which includes Baha’i Faith, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe,
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church and Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Stowe.
Vayeira, Genesis 18:1-22:24, is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, and begins with the hospitality of Abraham and Sarah. We read of the rush to quickly prepare nourishment for the divine messengers, so hospitality could be offered immediately. This act of chesed underscores that all human beings are created in the image of God.
Vayeira is replenished with God-dominant family dramas, turbulence and entanglements. After the birth of Isaac, Sarah and Hagar desperately seek to protect their respective sons. Abraham argues aggressively with God about the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, and God tests Abraham in the shockingly dramatic Akedah, “the binding of Isaac.”
— Patti C. Rubin
