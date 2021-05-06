“It is the dream that collective human effect can mend a broken world.”
— Rabbi Isaac Luria on portion Bechukotai
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he invites our Friday night minyan to welcome our Olam Chesed families to share in the joy of Shabbat and to celebrate an incredible year of learning about mitzvot on Friday, May 7, at 5:45 p.m. Register at jcogs.org.
The Stowe Jewish Film Festival, a program of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, invites you to join others on “A Virtual Tour of Modern Day Israel.”
The “tour” features three films to be viewed over three days. Each film is available to view free of charge from the comfort of your home. The first film is “Mekonen.” Viewing days are May 9-11. Visit jcogs.org to preview, register and support the film festival. Donations welcome.
Our double Torah portion, Behar-Bechukotai, (Leviticus 25:1-27:34), completes our reading of the Book of Leviticus. We are reminded of the land’s Sabbath, as well as social justice laws. Powerful teachings underscore our responsibility to protect and care for the world God created. It is only through environmental and economic justice that this can be accomplished. But how strong is our commitment to protect the environment? It begins with a personal commitment to sustainability in our daily lives.
Underlying the laws in Behar is our obligation to take care of each other, and to leave no one homeless: “Do not wrong one another, but fear your God.” (Leviticus 25:17).
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.