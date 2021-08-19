“The world is filled with remembering and forgetting, as it is with sea and dry land. Sometimes memory is the dry land that is firm and founded. And sometimes, memory is the sea that covers everything like in the flood. And it is forgetting that is dry land like Ararat.”
— Yehuda Amichai
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., as we worship together during this month of Elul, under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
The High Holy Days are fast-approaching. Our New Year 5782 begins with Erev Rosh Hashanah at sundown on Monday, Sept. 6. For additional information about guest tickets, the Yizkor Book of Remembrance and RSVP for Break-the-Fast, visit jcogs.org.
Contained in Ki Teitzei, (Deuteronomy 21:10-25:19), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, are 72 of the 613 commandments. Topics addressed range from family relationships to miscellaneous laws that focus on commitments to God and our neighbors. But before the close of the portion that also deals with blotting out the memory of Amalek, we are reminded of the social justice laws protecting the most vulnerable, which includes animals.
Dvora E. Weisberg, director of the Beit Midrash at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, reminds us that the centrality of memory to Jewish self-understanding emerges with great vividness in Ki Teitzei, which repeatedly enjoins us to remember events in ways that affect ongoing behavior and practice.
— Patti Rubin
